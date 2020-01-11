Fire kills 6 at Croatian old people's home: police

At least six people died early Saturday in a fire at an old people's home in northwestern Croatia, police said. "The fire broke out in around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) and killed six people," apparently residents of the home in the northwestern town of Oroslavlje, police spokesman Zoran Loncar told AFP.

While there were no immediate reports of other casualties, police were still investigating, he added. Firefighters put out the blaze within an hour, the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic had traveled to the site, local media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

