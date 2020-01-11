Iran's Guards mistook Ukrainian plane for cruise missile -official
A Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran was misidentified as a cruise missile, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday in a broadcast on Iranian state television.
The plane was shot down by a short-range missile, aerospace division head Amirali Hajizadeh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
