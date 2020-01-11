REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

IRAQ-SECURITY Washington spurns Iraqi call to remove troops

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the U.S. killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad, and said it was exploring a possible expansion of NATO's presence there. U.S.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-FUND Jeffrey Epstein's estate projects most accusers who sued will settle

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for the estate of late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said on Friday he expects most accusers who have sued the estate to take part in a fund to compensate victims. LOS-ANGELES-HOMELESS

L.A. mayor asks Trump administration for aid on homeless, two sides talking (Reuters) - The mayor of Los Angeles has written to the Trump administration to formally request federal assistance with the growing numbers of homeless on the city's streets, a letter that shows he and Housing Secretary Ben Carson have had negotiations on the issue.

BUSINESS BOEING-737-MAX-CEO-SEVERANCE

Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 million, even without severance pay (Reuters) - Boeing Co's ousted chief executive officer, Dennis Muilenburg, is leaving the company with $62 million in compensation and pension benefits but will receive no severance pay in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis.

NISSAN-GHOSN-WIFE Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn's wife

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) for an Interpol wanted notice for the wife of former Nissan Motor boss Carole Ghosn, local media reported on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

CLIMATE-CHANGE-JANE-FONDA Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix join climate protesters outside U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Veteran activist and actor Jane Fonda was joined by fellow Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen at the foot of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Friday, where they demanded action on climate change alongside other protesters. CHINA-FILM

Independent film festival in China shuts, says 'impossible' to pursue independence SHANGHAI (Reuters) - One of China's longest-running and largest independent film festivals has suspended operations "indefinitely", with the organizers saying it was now "impossible" to organize a festival with a "purely independent spirit".

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: James fills void as streaking Lakers handle Mavs LeBron James had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to their seventh straight win, a 129-114 decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

TENNIS-ATPCUP Djokovic outlasts Medvedev to lead Serbia into ATP Cup final

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number two Novak Djokovic played tactical tennis on Saturday to pick apart the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev at the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney and earn a place for Serbia in the tournament's final. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TURKEY-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

European Council President Charles Michel to meet with Turkey's Erdogan European Council President Charles Michel will be in Turkey on Saturday to meet with President Tayyip Erdogan.

11 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT RUSSIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with Putin German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Russia, holds talks with President Vladimir Putin.

11 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

French unions call for nationwide protests against pensions reform French trade unions call for nationwide day of strike and protests against Macron's pensions reform plan.

11 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's opposition holds citizen assembly after Socialist takeover of congress Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a citizen assembly in Caracas after ruling the Socialist Party's attempt to take over the country's congress.

11 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai political rivals mobilise tens of thousands for a run and a walk Run or walk? Tens of thousands in Bangkok to choose their allegiance by either joining a "Run Against Dictatorship", a mini-marathon organised by students and also attended by popular opposition leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Future Forward Party, urging people to oust the government, or taking part in a "Walk to Cheer Uncle", a rival event held by supporters of Prime Minister and former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ochas.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg visits Texas while Democratic competitors flood early-voting states While most Democratic presidential contenders spend their weekend in Iowa and other early-voting states, Michael Bloomberg will take his campaign on a bus tour through Texas. The events on Saturday are part of what he's billing as the kickoff of his national campaign, another sign of the billionaire's ability to launch a huge ground game late in the election cycle and his unorthodox plan to try to win the nomination.

12 Jan USA-ELECTION/SANDERS

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Iowa U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday, as he hopes to give begin his campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination with a strong showing in the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

12 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

POLAND-JUDICIARY/TOGA-MARCH (PIX) (TV) Thousand Robes march by Polish judges, lawyers, protesting judicial reform

Judges, lawyers and citizens will stage a political demonstration in Warsaw to protest the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's latest judicial reform bill. Called the Thousand Robes March, the protesters will wear or drape the ancient attire over their arms and make their way from the Supreme Court to the Polish Parliament. Judges from other countries are to joining the protest in Poland, while many expressed their support from around the world, including judges organizations in Sweden and the Czech Republic. 11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-BRITS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominees for 2020 BRIT Awards revealed The nominees for this year's BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, are revealed.

11 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/GOFF NFL-Rams' quarterback Goff speaks to Reuters about disappointing season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team's failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and his charity work to support those affected by tragedies in California. 12 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.