N Ireland assembly sits after three-year deadlock

Northern Ireland's assembly sat on Saturday following a three-year suspension after rival parties agreed to a new power-sharing agreement with Brexit looming.

The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.

