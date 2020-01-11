N Ireland assembly sits after three-year deadlock
Northern Ireland's assembly sat on Saturday following a three-year suspension after rival parties agreed to a new power-sharing agreement with Brexit looming.
The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belfast
- Northern Ireland
- Stormont