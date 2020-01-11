Ukraine prosecutor investigating 'willful killing' in Iran plane crash

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday it is investigating possible willful killing and aircraft destruction in its probe of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

Iran said its military mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 aboard, saying air defences were fired in error while on alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

