Ukrainian passenger plane shot by missile in Iran had not veered off its normal course - statement

The Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by a missile near Tehran had not veered off its normal course, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said in a statement posted by the Tasnim news agency on Saturday.

"Until now no flight deviation of the airplane which had the accident has been proven," the statement said. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

