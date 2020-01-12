Niger army base attack death toll rises to at least 89 -security sources

The death toll from Thursday's attack by suspected jihadists on a Niger army base has risen to at least 89, four security sources said, surpassing a raid last month that killed 71 soldiers as the deadliest against Nigerien forces in years.

The government said on Thursday that 25 soldiers were killed while successfully repelling the attack in the western town of Chinagodrar by assailants aboard motorcycles and other vehicles.

But four security sources said that at least 89 members of Niger's security forces killed in the attack were buried on Saturday in the capital, Niamey.

