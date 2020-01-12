Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire - spokesman
Libya forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Saturday a ceasefire starting 00:01 a.m. on Sunday (22:01 GMT conditional on acceptance by their rivals, spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.
Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties on Wednesday to declare a ceasefire on Sunday amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.
Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalifa Haftar
- Libya
- Russia
- GNA
- Libyan National Army
- Tripoli
ALSO READ
UN backs Russia on internet convention, alarming rights advocates
Two dead in fire at Russia's Novatek oil and gas field - reports
UPDATE 1-Libya's NOC may evacuate Zawiya refinery due to fighting nearby
Libyan official: Turkish troops unwanted, destabilising
Libya's NOC considers evacuating Zawiya refinery staff due to fighting nearby