Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 15:43 IST
Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest

Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down. Students held a gathering at Tehran's Amir Kabir University on Saturday evening to honour those killed hours after Iran admitted the Ukrainian airliner was downed by mistake.

Iran's Mehr news agency said the ambassador, Rob Macaire, was arrested for his alleged "involvement in provoking suspicious acts" at the gathering in front of the university. "Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy," Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained half an hour after leaving the area.

"Normal to want to pay respects -- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting," he said. "Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries," he added.

The British government said Macaire was arrested and detained briefly in the Iranian capital in what it called a "flagrant violation of international law". Authorities in Tehran have yet to make any statements about the incident.

Iran's armed forces said on Saturday the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was mistakenly shot down, after denying for days Western claims it was brought down by a missile. Police dispersed students who chanted "radical" and "destructive" slogans when the tribute to those killed in the air disaster turned into an angry demonstration, Fars news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PM renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the opposition camp, which said he was more of a name-changer than a game-changer. Modi, while ad...

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawas search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.44-year-old Maezawa, who sold ...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon central bank seeks extra powers, wants controls standardised

Lebanons central bank is seeking extra powers to regulate and standardize controls which commercial banks are imposing on depositors, the governor said on Sunday, saying his intention was to ensure fair relationships between banks and custo...

Restive Philippine volcano prompts evacuation of thousands of residents

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors on Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents. The Philippine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020