Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripoli says Hifter's forces violate truce on its 1st day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Benghazi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 17:04 IST
Tripoli says Hifter's forces violate truce on its 1st day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Libya's UN-supported government has accused its rivals of violating a ceasefire minutes after it was supposed to take effect. The truce, which was proposed by Russia and Turkey, was supposed to have been the first break in fighting in months, and the first brokered by international players.

Hours after both sides declared they'd observe the deal, the Tripoli-based government issued a statement that accused ex-general Khalifa Hifter's forces of violating the ceasefire in the capital just minutes after it began. The government said if it happened again they would "respond violently and harshly."

Libya is governed by dueling authorities, one based in the east and one in Tripoli in the west. Each rely on different militias for support. Both sides have different stipulations in order for the fighting to stop.

Fayez Sarraj, who is prime minister of the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, has previously demanded that Hifter's forces retreat from the capital's outskirts and halt their offensive against it. Hifter and his allies, meanwhile, have called for the dissolution of militias fighting for Sarraj.

Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, who is in charge of mobilizing Hifter's forces, ruled out any retreat from areas recently captured by his troops. "Withdrawal is not on the table," Mahjoub told The Associated Press. He said that group's fighters will remain on guard in their positions, and will meet any breach "with force."

Hifter's east-based forces, the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, launched a fresh offensive to take the capital of Tripoli in April. The fighting sparked international efforts to try to contain the crisis in the North African nation.

In recent weeks, Hifter's forces have made significant advances. Earlier this week, they captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte, the hometown of Libya's longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin released a joint statement after a meeting in Istanbul calling for a January 12 truce. They did not specify what the conditions would be.

Hifter's forces had previously held back from endorsing the truce, until the late-night announcement yesterday. Mahjoub declined to say what prompted the move. "It is too early to reveal what agreement was reached," he said.

A UN peacekeeping mission welcomed the agreement. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a statement that it hoped all parties would demonstrate "complete adherence" to its terms and stop the violence.

The United Nations and European powers, along with Libya's allies in the region, have been calling for a peace summit to happen in Berlin early this year that would bring together the leaders of the rival governments. The faltering ceasefire comes as Libya is on the brink of a major escalation, with foreign backers of the rival Libyan governments stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation's conflict.

The east-based government, backed by Hifter's forces, is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The western, Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar, and Italy. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed Gadhafi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike

Protesters piled pressure on Irans leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared U.S. strikes. They are lying ...

Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir Valley

A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday. Kashmir Inspector ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. KL-LDALL FLATS DEMOLITION Demolition drive against 4 Kochi illegal flats over Kochi Sending a strong message to violators of environmental norms, the Supreme Court-o...

British Indian yoga champion wins Global Child Prodigy Award

A 10-year-old schoolboy and under-11 yoga champion from the UK has been honoured with the Global Child Prodigy Award 2020 for achievements in spiritual discipline yoga. Ishwar Sharma, based in Kent in south-eastern England, was chosen from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020