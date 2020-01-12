Philippines suspends Manila airport flights as volcano spews ash

The Philippine airport authority on Sunday suspended flights at Manila's international airport after a volcano in nearby Batangas province spewed a giant plume of ash. The Taal volcano generated a 1-km (0.6 miles) high ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors earlier in the day, indicating increased unrest that could lead to a hazardous eruption in weeks.

"Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano," the Manila International Airport Authority tweeted. Passengers have been advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for details on flight schedules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

