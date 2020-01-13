Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 13

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 06:42 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 13
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

CBI urges government to include business in post-Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/36Pbm0T Boris Johnson to push for solution to nurses strike in Northern Ireland visit https://on.ft.com/2NjCbTq

MI5 head shrugs off risk to intelligence sharing from Huawei links https://on.ft.com/37Xj9dl U.S. to ground civilian drone programme on concerns over China tech https://on.ft.com/2RbNTRa

Overview Businesses need to be brought into the UK's post-Brexit trade talks with the EU and U.S., according to Britain's largest employers group, which has drawn up a series of recommendations to try to influence upcoming negotiations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday travel to Northern Ireland to urge the newly-restored Stormont administration to tackle a growing crisis in the National Health Service, as the UK government prepared to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the region. Andrew Parker, head of MI5, says he has "no reason to think" that the UK's intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.S. would be hit if Britain adopted Huawei technology in its 5G mobile phone network, as a key decision on the issue looms.

The Trump administration is set to ground one of its biggest civilian drone programmes permanently because the devices have been made at least partly in China, in the latest sign of concern in Washington about U.S. exposure to Chinese technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Blueger helps Penguins outlast Coyotes in shootout

Teddy Blueger flipped a shot under the crossbar in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Pittsburghs Bryan Rust and Arizonas Taylor Hall each convert...

Haiti draws on resilience of people to overcome earthquake: UN chief 

On 12 January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck Haiti, devastating its capital, Port-au-Prince. About 220,000 people were reportedly killed, among them, 102 UN staff who lost their lives when the building housing the stabilization mission ...

UPDATE 1-Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires

A political poll showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons popularity declined sharply as his government grappled with a bushfires crisis that has killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. Mondays Newspoll comes as officials confir...

DeRozan, Spurs deny Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points -- 22 in the second half -- and the visiting San Antonio Spurs overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-104 on Sunday night. DeRozan, who has scored 20 points in 11 straight games, sank t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020