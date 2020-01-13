Left Menu
Chinese delegation embarks for US to sign trade deal

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday embarked on a visit to Washington to sign phase one of the US-China trade deal.

Chinese delegation embarks for US to sign trade deal
US and Chinese flags . Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday embarked on a visit to Washington to sign phase one of the US-China trade deal.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese officials are expected to sign the long-awaited deal on Wednesday. The announcement regarding the signing of the deal on January 15 was made by US President Donald Trump on December 31 last year.

Liu, who is the head of the country's negotiation team in US-China trade talks, is leading a Chinese delegation to Washington, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said, as cited by South China Morning Post. The signing would mark a point of truce in the bitter trade war between the world's two biggest economies, one that is expected to boost global markets and brighten an increasingly gloomy outlook for economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

