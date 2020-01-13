Heads of warring Libyan sides to meet in Moscow - Russian foreign ministry

Russia's foreign ministry said the heads of Libya's two warring factions will hold talks in Moscow on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, Interfax cited an official as saying earlier on Monday.

