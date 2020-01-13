Heads of warring Libyan sides to meet in Moscow - Russian foreign ministry
Russia's foreign ministry said the heads of Libya's two warring factions will hold talks in Moscow on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.
The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, Interfax cited an official as saying earlier on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Interfax
- Libya
- Moscow
- Libyan National Army
- Khalifa Haftar
- GNA
ALSO READ
Turkey speeds up Libya troop deployment deal to prevent slide into 'chaos'
Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up
UPDATE 1-Merkel, Erdogan and Putin discuss diplomatic solution for Libya
Humpy placed second after day one of Blitz competition in Moscow
Turkish opposition says it opposes Libya troop deployment bill