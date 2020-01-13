Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Champagne drinkers should expect costs to pop with new tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:31 IST
U.S. Champagne drinkers should expect costs to pop with new tariffs
Image Credit: Flickr

Lovers of Champagne and other French sparkling wines should brace for big cost increases if the United States makes good on a threat to impose 100% tariffs on French goods in a dispute over the country's planned digital services tax.

A $70 bottle of Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage could surge to $130, for example, said David Parker, chief executive of Benchmark Wine Group, the largest U.S. supplier of fine and rare wines for wine retailers. The U.S. government said in December it may slap duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France of Champagne, handbags, cheese and other products over the tax, which it concluded would harm U.S. tech companies.

The Trump administration had already imposed 25% tariffs on many non-sparkling European wines in October in a dispute with the European Union over aircraft subsidies. It is separately reviewing whether to increase those duties and expand the list of products affected. Washington did not specify an effective date for the proposed duties, but the two countries have given themselves two weeks to try to resolve the tax row before officials meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in late January.

While the industry has largely absorbed the cost of the 25% tariffs imposed in October, it won't be able to do that if tariffs rise to 100%, industry executives say. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will discuss these issues with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer when he visits Washington this week.

If those efforts fail, the USTR's office could announce a new list of goods facing tariffs by late January, said Warren Maruyama, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former USTR general counsel. The looming tariffs pose the greatest threat to the wine industry since Prohibition, industry officials said in Washington last week, referring to the U.S. ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933.

HOW U.S. WINE COSTS ADD UP Thanks to post-Prohibition regulation, the non-domestic U.S. wine business is divided into hundreds of importers, wholesalers and retailers. The 21st Amendment allows states to control the sale, distribution, taxation and importation of alcohol.

"Because of the way Prohibition was repealed, essentially, every business in the wine business is a small business," said Benjamin Aneff, managing partner with Tribeca Wine Merchants. An importer pays about $30 for a bottle of Moet & Chandon, plus transport, said Parker, who is also a member of the board of the National Association of Wine Retailers, adding a 25% markup before handing off to a distributor.

Distributors generally add an additional 25% markup, he said, then retailers tack on 20%, for the current price of $70. If the original import price doubles to $60, U.S. wine businesses would be forced to pass along the increase, wine industry experts say.

American consumers simply will not tolerate that kind of price hike, Aneff said. "We believe that for a huge percentage of this category, we're simply going to lose the revenue in the United States," he said, and estimated the industry could lose 50,000 jobs.

HOW MUCH FRENCH BUBBLY DO AMERICANS DRINK? The United States is the largest foreign market for French wine, importing nearly 700 million euros ($771.54 million) of French sparkling wine per year, according to the Fédération des Exportateurs de Vins & Spiritueux de France (FEVS) trade group.

If the U.S. market for Champagne weakens due to higher prices, French producers can easily sell their products in Asia and South America, where demand is growing rapidly, experts say. By definition Champagne can only be produced in the northern French region of the same name.

U.S. vintners make sparkling wines that perform https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wine-sparkling/sparkling-wines-a-cheaper-alternative-to-champagne-idUSTRE6B64XS20101207 well against Champagne in blind taste tests. But there is no current surplus of U.S. wine production, and it takes seven to 10 years before a new vineyard matures and can produce good wines, experts say. AVERTING HIGHER TARIFFS?

The U.S. Trade Representative's office is accepting public comments on the French tax issue through Tuesday, and an expanded list of European products that could face tariffs under the WTO aircraft subsidy issue through Monday. It is not expected to act on either issue before the upcoming meetings with EU and French officials.

But Robert Tobiassen, president of the National Association of Beverage Importers, said there was little hope of averting higher tariffs since the Trump administration continues to view them as a linchpin of its trade policies. "I believe the existing tariffs will continue and there is a very strong likelihood that other tariffs will come on," he said. "They have their strategy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief next week

BJP working president J P Nadda is set to take over as the party president, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah, next week, sources said on Monday. The schedule for the election of the new president will be released soon, they said and...

Congress finalises 14 names for Delhi assembly polls

The Congress party has finalised 14 candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, sources said on Monday, adding that these names were finalised at the recently held meeting of the partys Central Election Committee CEC. The sources s...

FIR against Delhi police for entering campus without permission to be filed tomorrow: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor VC in the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CA...

Kim K shows off gift from husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian West thanked her thoughtful husband Kanye West after he turned a text message into a piece of jewellery for her. On Sunday night, Kim through her Instagram account showed off the unique present that Kanye gave her, which was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020