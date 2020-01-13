Left Menu
Development News Edition

WikiLeaks founder Assange needs time to speak to lawyer, court told

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:10 IST
WikiLeaks founder Assange needs time to speak to lawyer, court told
Image Credit: Flickr

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is not getting the time he needs with his legal team to discuss his fight against extradition to the United States, causing delays to the case, his lawyer told a British court on Monday. After skipping bail in Britain, Assange spent seven years holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London before he was dragged out by police in April last year.

The United States wants him extradited to face 18 charges including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted. The 48-year-old Australian appeared for Monday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a light top. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth to the judge and saluted his supporters in the public gallery at the beginning and end of the hearing.

Assange's lawyer Gareth Peirce said difficulty in getting time with Assange had delayed the case, telling the court: "This slippage in the timetable is extremely worrying." Assange is being held in a British jail pending the U.S. extradition case, having served a sentence for skipping bail.

He fled to Ecuador's embassy in 2012 to avoid being sent to Sweden to face sex crimes accusations that were dropped last year. He says the U.S. charges against him are a political attempt to silence journalists and publishers, and that the Swedish allegations were part of a plot to catch him.

Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff. Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange could have time on Monday to speak to his lawyers, and would appear in court again later on Monday.

Full extradition proceedings are expected to commence in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

German government posts record surplus in 2019

The German government last year posted its biggest surplus since reunification in 1990, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding that this was partly due to interest payments being lower.A fund set aside for helping to integrate migrants...

ANALYSIS-With pressure on in Iowa, Democratic debate carries higher stakes

Six Democratic presidential contenders on Tuesday face perhaps the most pressure-packed debate yet, with voters in Iowa set to kick off the 2020 nominating contest in just weeks.The Feb. 3 caucuses set the tone for the primary race and ofte...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meetingQueen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Me...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. H5N8 strain of bird flu found at turkey farm in HungaryThe H5N8 strain of bird flu has been found at a large turkey farm in northwestern Hungary, the National Food Chain Safety Authority...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020