Japan holds robot sumo tournament in Tokyo

Dozens of Robot-Sumos built by participating teams from as many as 32 countries pitted against one another in the recent edition of the All Japan Robot-Sumo Tournament held in capital Tokyo.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:55 IST
All Japan Robot-Sumo Tournament was held at RyogokuKokugikan sporting arena in Tokyo. Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of Robot-Sumos built by participating teams from as many as 32 countries pitted against one another in the recent edition of the All Japan Robot-Sumo Tournament held in capital Tokyo. The tournament was organised by software manufacturer company "Fuji Soft" and was held at 'RyogokuKokugikan', an indoor sporting arena in Tokyo mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments.

The size of the robot participating in the tournament should be under 20 cm, with their weight no more than 3000 grams. The rule of the game is similar to that of sumo wrestling. "The competition displays 30 years of basics and principles of robot technology. It provides an opportunity as well as the motivation for research creativity," said Hiroshi Nozawa, the Chairman of Fuji Soft.

"This is a very good compilation for kids. They can really learn about robotics," a participant from Malaysia said. Players have two types of robots: an autonomous robot that can recognise and fight with its own program and the radio-controlled robot that are operated like a radio-controlled toy.

The tournament, which began around 30 years ago, has contributed immensely to the robot industry over the years. (ANI)

