FACTBOX-Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:58 IST
Representative image

Chinese technology giant Huawei is locked in a race with rivals Nokia and Ericsson to build next-generation 5G networks, even as several governments weigh up security concerns surrounding the leader of the global network.

U.S. officials arrived in Britain on Jan. 13 to try to persuade the British government not to use Huawei equipment in its telecoms network upgrade. Samsung, Proximus and chip provider Qualcomm are among others vying for a slice of the pie.

The GSMA telecoms industry lobby group estimates that by the end of 2025 operators will have spent $1 trillion building up 5G networks. For a graphic on 5G networks, click on https://tmsnrt.rs/32tVdMI

The following are some of the most significant deals clinched by the top three suppliers: HUAWEI

The world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer said in October it had clinched 65 commercial deals with half its 5G network contracts signed in Europe - despite the U.S. calls for its allies to exclude Huawei from 5G deals for security reasons. Dec. 30 - The Indian government allows Huawei to participate in its 5G network trials in January.

Dec. 22 - Italy's industry minister says Huawei should have a role in the country's future 5G network. Dec. 17 - Telefonica plans to sharply reduce Huawei kit for its core 5G network and move to multiple suppliers after earlier saying it would source equipment from its long-term partner.

Dec. 11 - Picked along with Nokia by Telefonica Deutschland to build its 5G network in Germany, aiming for 2021 roll-out in some cities. Dec. 4 - Deutsche Telekom suspends all 5G deals, pending a government decision whether to ban Huawei

Oct. 16 - Launches with Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications Europe's first commercial 5G "three-dimensional" network. https://bit.ly/2svFQWz Oct. 6 – Confirmed by United Arab Emirates telecoms company du as its 5G partner.

Oct. 4 - Partners with Malaysia's second-largest mobile operator Maxis for 5G network. April 30 - Partners with Vodafone Qatar to expand wireless network infrastructure including 5G roll-out.

April 25 - Signs deal with Cambodia to help it become the first country in Southeast Asia with 5G technology. February - Picked as 5G supplier by VIVA Bahrain, a subsidiary of Saudi state-controlled telecoms firm STC.

ERICSSON The Swedish company says it has 78 5G commercial agreements and 24 live networks across 14 countries.

Jan. 3 - Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat chooses Nokia and Ericsson technology for its commercial 5G roll-out, aiming to serve seven cities in Q1. Dec. 19 - State telecoms operator Tele Greenland says it will use Ericsson, its current provider, for its 5G network.

Dec. 13 - Picked by Norway's Telenor for 5G after a decade of collaboration with Huawei over 4G. Nov. 26 – Chosen as the main 5G supplier to Telecom Italia.

Nov. 14 – Supply agreement with MTN South Africa, with commercialization planned between 2020 and 2022. Aug. 27 – Partners with Deutsche Telekom to cover 5G for industrial sites in Germany.

February - September - Reaches supply agreements with U.S. mobile operators RINA Wireless, U.S Cellular and GCI .. February - April – Clinches supply deals with Gulf providers including Saudi Telecom Company, Bahrain's Batelco, UAE's Etisalat and Qatar's Ooredoo.

2017-2018 - Signs supply deals with T-Mobile US, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Swisscom and Vodafone concerning 5G networks in Spain, Britain, Ireland, and Germany. NOKIA

As of Jan. 9, Nokia had signed 63 commercial 5G contracts worldwide and was powering 18 live networks globally. Dec. 30 - Partnered with Vodaphone Hutchison Australia (VHA) for 5G rollout due to start in H1 2020.

Dec. 19 - Nokia and SETAR win an end-to-end deal to bring 5G to Aruba within two years. Dec. 12 - Wins Deutsche Bahn tender to deliver the first 5G-based network for automated rail operation.

Dec. 11 – Picked alongside Huawei to build Telefonica Deutschland's 5G network. Nov. 19 – Selected as one of Spark New Zealand's roster of preferred 5G suppliers.

Nov. 19 - Deal with DoCoMo Pacific, which serves Guam and the Mariana Islands. Sept. 2 – Strategic agreement to launch 5G in France and Italy with Iliad, its partner for 3G and 4G deployment

May 29 – Selected as Softbank's primary partner to deploy 5G RAN and Airscale across Japan. March 25 - Deal with Austria's A1 to provide 5G wireless technology and cloud-based core network.

July 30, 2018 – Signs $3.5 billion deal https://www.t-mobile.com/news/nokia-5g-agreement with T-Mobile US to deploy 5G across the United States. Feb. 2018 - Agreement with China Mobile to develop 5G networks for industrial uses across the country.

