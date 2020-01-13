Russian Foreign Minister to arrive in India tomorrow to participate in Raisina Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive on a two-day visit to India on Tuesday to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2020, the fifth edition of the annual geo-political and geo-economic summit, which is set to begin tomorrow, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. During his stay, Lavrov will deliver an address at the ministerial session of the Dialogue on Wednesday, call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attend a working lunch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar before emplaning for his country next day.

Lavrov is among the 13 Foreign Ministers participating in the Raisina Dialogue 2020. Hosted by think-tank Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media, and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

