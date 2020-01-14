Pompeo: U.S. to work with Iraqi leaders to get to 'the right place' on U.S. troop deployment
The United States will work with Iraqi leaders to 'get to the right place' on U.S. troop deployment in the country, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, following a request from Baghdad last week to prepare to pull them out.
"How ultimately our force posture will be resolved inside of Iraq, we will work along (with) the ... elected leaders in Iraq to get to the right place," Pompeo said at an event at the Hoover Institution in California.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
