Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 14
*Stories after Queen Elizabeth hosts emergency meeting on the future of Prince Harry and Meghan.
*Reax after a Pakistani court dismisses death sentence on ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf.
*Stories on unprecedented Australian bushfire crisis.
*Stories on continued US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry
- Queen Elizabeth
- Pervez Musharraf
- Meghan
- Pakistani
- Iran
- Australian
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Britain's Harry and Meghan file for Sussex Royal trade mark
Queen Elizabeth's daughter is hardest-working royal, again!
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry file trademark for their own royal charity
Thousands sign petition against Meghan McCain for being 'disturbing, loudmouth and petulant'
UK's Prince Harry and Meghan say "thank you" to Canada after holiday