Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:34 IST
WRAPUP 1-Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, as anti-government demonstrations triggered by the disaster entered the fourth day.

Wednesday's shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, killing all 176 people on board, has led to one of the greatest public challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since they came to power in the Islamic Revolution of 1979. After days of denying blame, Iran acknowledged on Saturday it had shot the plane down during a state of high alert, hours after it had fired missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq to retaliate for the killing of Iran's most powerful military commander.

Protesters, with students at the forefront, have held demonstrations against the establishment since Saturday, some met by a violent police crackdown. Video from inside Iran has shown wounded people being carried, pools of blood on the streets and the sound of gunfire. The overall level of unrest is difficult to assess because of restrictions on independent reporting.

President Hassan Rouhani promised a thorough investigation into the "unforgivable error" of shooting down the plane, giving a television address on Tuesday, the latest in a series of apologies from leadership that rarely admits mistakes. Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said some of those accused of having a role in the plane disaster had already been arrested. He did not identify the suspects or say how many had been held.

Most of those onboard the flight were Iranians or dual nationals. Canada, Ukraine, Britain and other nations who had citizens on the plane have scheduled a meeting on Thursday in London to consider legal action against Tehran. 'CLERICS GET LOST!'

The disaster and subsequent unrest come amid one of the biggest escalations between Tehran and Washington since the revolution four decades ago that made them into foes. Tit-for-tat military strikes began with missiles launched at a U.S. base that killed an American contractor in December and reached their climax when Washington killed the architect of Iran's regional network of proxy militia, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

Iran's government was already in a precarious position, with sanctions imposed by the United States having hammered its economy, causing public anger. The authorities killed hundreds of demonstrators in a crackdown two months ago, in what was probably the worst anti-government unrest since the revolution. Across the region, governments that include armed Iran-allied factions have also faced months of hostile mass demonstrations in Iraq and Lebanon.

In recent days, demonstrators have chanted "Clerics get lost!" and other slogans against Iran's system of theocratic rule. "Death to Khamenei," others shouted, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader for more than 30 years. Riot police have beaten some demonstrators with batons, social media posts show. Gunfire has also been heard, although police have denied shooting at protesters.

The most recent video posted on social media showed protesters gathered into the night in Tehran and other cities, and burning images of Soleimani. 'FIRST STEP'

"Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step," Rouhani said in Tuesday's address. He said those responsible would be punished and the government would be accountable to Iranians and those nations who lost citizens. Ukraine's foreign minister said "grieving nations", five of the countries whose citizens were killed when an airliner was shot down, would meet on Thursday.

"We will meet in person in London to discuss the ways, including legal, (for) how we are following this up," Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose nation had at least 57 citizens on the flight, told Global News TV that victims would still be alive and at home with their families now if there had been no tensions in the region.

According to a transcript, Trudeau said Canada did not receive a heads up before the United States killed Soleimani. "The U.S. makes its determinations. We attempt to work as an international community on big issues. But sometimes countries take actions without informing their allies," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020