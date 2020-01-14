Left Menu
Development News Edition

As flood waters recede, Jakarta residents file lawsuit against governor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:50 IST
As flood waters recede, Jakarta residents file lawsuit against governor
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

More than 200 Jakarta residents have filed a lawsuit against the governor of Indonesia's capital as they seek to hold authorities responsible over their inaction during some of the deadliest floodings in years, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.

At least 60 people were killed and nearly 175,000 were displaced after some of the heaviest rain since records began caused flash floods and landslides in Jakarta and nearby towns on Dec. 31 and New Year's Day. The lawsuit, which was filed at a Jakarta district court on Monday by 243 residents against Governor Anies Baswedan, said authorities had failed to take sufficient action and sought 42.3 billion rupiahs ($3.1 million) in compensation.

"People have been affected tremendously. They deserve compensation and assurance from the government that their concerns are being addressed," said Alvon Kurnia Palma at the Indonesia Legal Aid Foundation, who is representing plaintiffs. "This is not the first time we are filing a lawsuit against the government for floods, but this time we have clear evidence linking the government's negligence to the damage caused. People are angry that nothing has been done," he said.

A spokesman for Governor Baswedan did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. With one of the world's longest coastlines, Indonesia is extremely vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Rising sea levels and the inability of existing infrastructure to cope with excess water during the monsoon season have resulted in regular flooding in Jakarta, which is home to more than 10 million people. Despite previous flooding disasters in Jakarta and ample data pointing to excessive rainfall, authorities failed to warn residents and were slow in responding to the recent crisis, Palma told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Part of the central government's solution for Jakarta's floods is to move the capital to the island of Borneo by 2023. Plans to improve Jakarta's flood defenses include building two dams and works on the city's biggest river. President Joko Widodo has blamed the flooding on delays to these projects.

It is not just the floods that Jakarta residents are unhappy about: last year, a group of residents filed a lawsuit against authorities for failing to curb worsening air pollution. The lawsuits are a sign of the growing frustration of residents with the government's inaction, said Shobhakar Dhakal, a professor in the department of energy, environment and climate change at the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok.

"It is a way for people to put pressure on governments to act, and to raise awareness around the issues," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020