Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers condolences over demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muscat
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:44 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers condolences over demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed India's condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region and a close friend of New Delhi. Naqvi, who is leading India's delegation to Oman to convey condolences, also handed over to Sultan Haitham a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India on Monday observed a day of state mourning over the death of Qaboos. He died on Friday at the age of 79. "Met Oman's HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat, conveyed condolences on passing away of HM Sultan Qaboos on behalf of President of India, Prime Minister Modi, government and people of India. Also handed over personal letter from PM Narendra Modi," Naqvi tweeted.

Qaboos, who wrested power in 1970 and led Oman's rapid growth and development, was widely respected globally for his vision for the Gulf region. "In the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos the world has suffered an irreparable loss of a visionary leader and statesman who not only led his nation towards remarkable progress and prosperity but also was a beacon of peace for our region and the world," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Sayyid Haitham on taking over as as the new sultan of Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Irish PM expected to call February election - reports

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is expected to ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to call a February parliamentary election, local media reported. Varadkar said on Sunday he had made a decision on ...

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr; revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period.

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period....

Rio medallists in Singapore golf showdown before Olympics

The three mens golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics will appear at the Singapore Open this week in a closely-watched showdown just months ahead of the Tokyo Games. Gold medallist Justin Rose, silver winner Henrik Stenson and third-pla...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020