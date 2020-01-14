Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kangarooisland
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:37 IST
Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park's makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the wildlife haven off the coast of South Australia state, there are so many marsupials currently requiring urgent treatment that carers don't have time to give them names -- they are simply referred to by a number.

Among them is Koala Number 64, who was brought in with burns to all four of his paws. Stretched out on a surgical table in a bustling tent, he has been sedated so the wounds can be examined and treated.

"It's healing nicely," says veterinarian Peter Hutchison, explaining the koala had already benefitted from a few days' of treatment. Not all rescued koalas have been so lucky. Many are found so badly injured that they need to be euthanised.

Steven Selwood, South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management team leader at the hospital, says around 46,000 koalas were thought to be on the island before this year's bushfires. It is estimated as few as 9,000 remain, Selwood says, describing the figure as "pretty devastating".

"The fires here were particularly ferocious and fast-moving so we're seeing a lot less injured wildlife than in other fires," he tells AFP. "A lot of the wildlife was incinerated."

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the country's koala population had taken an "extraordinary hit" as a result of bushfires that have raged for months, suggesting they could be listed as "endangered" for the first time. Kangaroo Island is the only place in Australia where the population is entirely free of chlamydia -- a sexually transmitted infection also found in humans that is fatal to koalas.

That has made them a key "insurance population" for the future of the species -- and even more crucial now that large numbers have died in bushfires on the Australian mainland. Almost half of Kangaroo Island has been razed by fire and an estimated 80 percent of koala habitat wiped out.

This widespread destruction has left rescuers with a tricky proposition -- what to do with the animals once they have recovered. For now, that issue is on the back burner as teams of vets work overtime to save as many as possible.

"He's going to need another week (to recover) and will need to be kept caged after that," Hutchinson tells AFP as he wraps a pink bandage around Number 64's paw. "Because there's no habitat for him to go back to at this time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Veterans Day commemorated across Jammu region

Special functions were held across Jammu region on Tuesday on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day to honour the sacrifice of veterans from all the three services, a defence spokesman said. The main function was held at Balidan Stambh ...

Nirbhaya case: One of four gang rape convicts moves HC against death warrant

One of the four Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on January 22, moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for setting aside the death warrant issued by a trial court. The plea of convict Mukesh Kumar is listed for hea...

UPDATE 3-UK's PM proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday proposed a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben bell in parliaments famous clock tower to ring out when Britain is due to leave the European Union. The 13.7-tonne bell has been largely silen...

AAP announces list of all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls; CM Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat.

AAP announces list of all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls CM Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020