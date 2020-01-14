Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal rift: UK PM Johnson confident that family can sort out differences

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:53 IST
Royal rift: UK PM Johnson confident that family can sort out differences
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "absolutely confident" that the Royal Family will "sort out" a future role for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stunned the nation with their announcement that they want to "step back" from being full-time working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

This forced the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II to call an emergency meeting of the Royal Family on Monday at Sandringham, her residence in Norfolk, some 161 km north of London. A statement after the meeting said the Queen was supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan's move to step back from front line royal duties and would work with them during a "period of transition" when the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.

Reacting to the royal rift, Prime Minister Johnson told BBC Breakfast: "I am a massive fan... of the queen and the royal family as a fantastic asset for our country." "I think they'll sort it out all the easier without any commentary from me," Johnson said in his first major TV interview following December's general election.

Johnson was asked what he thought of Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back as 'senior members of the Royal Family" and divide their time between the UK and North America. Johnson said that while "everybody has got an opinion" on the situation, "the Royal Family is one of the great, great assets of this country and I'm sure they will sort it out".

When asked about media intrusion and whether there were any colonial undertones in the coverage of Meghan, Johnson said: "I don't think this is helped by running commentary by politicians". The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended Monday's meeting. Meghan, who is in Canada, was expected to join the meeting over the phone. But she reportedly did not participate, according to some British media reports.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, also said they wanted a "progressive new role" within the institution, where they would be financially independent. Both also spoke of the difficulties of royal life and media attention in recent months, with the duke saying he feared his wife would fall victim to "the same powerful forces" that led to his mother Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Earlier, the Queen said the talks at Sandringham had been "very constructive". "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," she said.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family." She said it had been agreed there would be "a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK" after Harry and Meghan "made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives".

The royal family was said to be "hurt" and "blindsided" by the couple's shock announcement, which they said was finalized after "many months of reflection and internal discussions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany invited Libya's Serraj, Haftar to conference

Germany confirmed on Tuesday it will host a conference on Sunday in Berlin to support the United Nations effort to achieve peace and reconciliation in Libya after months of violence. Representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, ...

UK open to broader Iran deal that tackles destabilising behaviour -Raab

Britain is willing to work with the United States and European partners to build a broader initiative that would address not just Irans nuclear ambitions but its destabilizing activity in the region, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tu...

'Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong': Boris floats Brexit bells crowdfunder

London, Jan 14 AFP Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the government was working on a publicly-funded plan to get the currently silent Big Ben to chime when Britain leaves the European Union. Some eurosceptic lawmakers have been p...

Germany to invest 86 bln euros to upgrade ageing railway network

Germany and its dominant railway operator Deutsche Bahn signed an agreement on Tuesday to invest 86 billion euros over the next 10 years to upgrade its network in the countrys biggest modernisation project ever. The federal government will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020