Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 PAK-LD SAEED JuD chief Hafiz Saeed pleads not guilty in terror financing cases: court official

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Tuesday pleaded "not guilty" in two terror financing cases against him as the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief recorded his statement in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here, amidst mounting international pressure on Islamabad to rein in militant groups.

FGN30 US-CHINA-LDALL CURRENCY US removes currency manipulator label on China ahead of inking of trade deal

Washington/Beijing: The US has reversed its decision to brand China a "currency manipulator" as the world's two major economies prepare to conclude a "phase one" deal on Wednesday to end their bruising trade war.

FGN32 CHINA-INDIA-TRADE India-China trade dips by nearly USD 3 bn in 2019

Beijing: The bilateral trade between India and China declined by about USD three billion last year while India’s trade deficit continues to be high amounting to USD 56.77 billion as both countries experienced economic slowdown.

FGN33 UK-ROYALS-PM Royal rift: UK PM Johnson confident that family can sort out differences

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "absolutely confident" that the Royal Family will "sort out" a future role for the Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who stunned the nation with their announcement that they want to "step back" from being full-time working royals.

FGN34 UK-HARRY-MEGHAN Prince Harry set to join Meghan in Canada after crisis talks

London: Prince Harry is expected to join wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada by the end of this week after crisis talks with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II concluded "constructively".

FGN31 UK-ROYALS Harry, Meghan criticised after royal crisis summit

London: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan faced fresh criticism on Tuesday in the wake an emergency royal meeting to discuss their shock announcement to step back from frontline royal duties.

FGN22 PAK-SHARIF Ex-Pak PM Sharif's UK restaurant pic goes viral; Opposition raises questions over his illness

Islamabad: A fresh picture of ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a London restaurant along with some family members has gone viral on social media, leading the Opposition to cast aspersions over the "serious nature" of his health.

FGN35 PAK-SNOW-2NDLD DEATHS Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 84 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad: Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left over 80 people, including women and children, dead, and destroyed many houses, officials said on Tuesday.

FGN17 PAK-MUSHARAFF-OPPN

Pak Oppn parties express reservation over Musharraf escaping the gallows Islamabad: Pakistan's Opposition parties have expressed reservation over a top court's decision to quash the death sentence handed out to self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

FGN14 US-INDIAN-STUDENT India-American university students falls to death in US

New York: A promising 23-year-old Indian-American university medical student has plunged to his death while dangerously jumping between rooftops in Philadelphia, according to US media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.