Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunfire erupts as Sudan security agents reject payoff plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:59 IST
Gunfire erupts as Sudan security agents reject payoff plan

Khartoum, Jan 14 (AFP) Heavy gunfire broke out in Sudan's capital Tuesday as several agents of the long-feared security agency launched a "rebellion" against a restructuring plan, prompting a closure of the international airport. The shots were fired at some bases of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service, formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), the powerful security arm of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

NISS agents were at the forefront of a crackdown against protesters during a nationwide anti-Bashir uprising that erupted in December 2018 and finally led to his ouster by the army last April. Witnesses and an AFP correspondent reported that gunfire broke out at the agency's bases in Riyadh and Khartoum North.

All streets leading to the two bases were cordoned off, causing traffic jams, witnesses said. The AFP correspondent also said several vehicles carrying soldiers and troops from the Rapid Support Forces had headed towards the bases.

"Troops from operating centres of the intelligence started a rebellion in some parts of the capital," government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh later told state television. He said some troops had came out on the streets, set up barricades and opened fire in the air.

"This happened because those troops rejected the amount of money they got for their retirement," Saleh said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualties. "But we are calling on the people to avoid coming near these areas," he said, adding that negotiations were being held.

The security agency, in a statement, said it was "assessing the situation". "In the process of restructuring NISS, there are some members who have rejected the financial compensation offered for retirement," it said.

A security source told AFP that the first shooting broke out in the city of Al-Obeid after which gunfire erupted at NISS bases in Khartoum. "Negotiations are now on to solve the issue as they have financial demands," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Authorities also closed the capital's airport, the civil aviation authority said. "Khartoum airport has been closed for five hours until 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) for security reasons," spokesman Abdelhafiz Abdelrahim told AFP.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the situation was under control. "We want to tell our people that the situation is under control and this will not stop us from achieving the goals of our revolution," he tweeted.

"I assure that Sudanese armed forces and other regular forces have the capacity to handle the situation," he wrote. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. flood risk model to be publicly available in boon for homebuyers

A climate research organization will offer access to a risk model that predicts the probability of flooding for homes across the United States, giving the public a look at the data institutional investors use to gauge risk. First Street Fou...

Indians' mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Indians mindset is to find unity in diversity rather than looking at diversity in unity. He said these days differences on the basis of caste, religion and political affiliation are dominating society...

Expedite decision making; delays not acceptable;performance audit important: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked his ministry officials to expedite decision making by clearing files in three days while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement. The minister s...

Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiraling tension between his country and the US. On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020