Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurdwara defaced with swastika graffiti in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:48 IST
Gurdwara defaced with swastika graffiti in US

In an apparent hate crime, a Sikh Gurdwara in the US state of California has been defaced with a swastika graffiti. Police officials took statements from the Granthi (priest) of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, California.

On Monday morning, people saw words "White Power" and a swastika graffitied onto the sign out front. "I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray painted at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale," Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bara said.

He said that the California's 7th congressional district is a community of diversity and inclusion, and the Sikh community is an integral part of it. Dimple Kaur Bhullar from the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sangat said, "we began services as of mid-December 2019, the weekend of January 10-12 we had our official Grand Opening with Bhai Sahib Harjinder Singh Ji Sri Nagarwale, without any problems. There was no negativity before this".

In a statement, Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and advocacy organisation, condemned the hate speech that defaced the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale. In an interview to local Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh Sraon described the actions as "ignorant" and committed by someone who doesn't know or care to learn anything about who they are.

"If they knew what Sikhism is, they wouldn't do it. "That person in my opinion was ignorant. I wouldn't use any other words. Once they know us, they will love us. But it's a matter of getting together," Sraon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020