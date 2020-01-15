Sudanese army takes control of intelligence building in Khartoum -military source

Sudanese soldiers late on Tuesday took control of an intelligence headquarters in northern Khartoum where security agents in revolt had opened fire, a military source said.

Dismissed security agents linked to toppled veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir had earlier on Tuesday started shooting from the building to protest against their severance packages.

