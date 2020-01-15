Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina-sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 06:40 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina-sources
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States plans to support Brazil's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ahead of Argentina, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. government's plans, after having previously said they wanted Argentina to be next in line to join the rich nations' club, is a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump who has sought closer ties with Washington since taking office last year.

The news was first reported by Brazil's Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. The U.S. Embassy in Brasilia had no immediate comment. Backing Brazil's path to joining the OECD had been seen by many as a tangible benefit of the ideological similarities between Bolsonaro and Trump, who have sought to cast aside years of trade spats and political distrust between their two nations and build a tighter relationship.

OECD membership is seen as a stamp of approval that would boost investor confidence in Brazil's government and economy. However, Brazil's bid to join the club had met with some resistance in Washington, and Bolsonaro had to settle with U.S. wishes for it to join after neighbor Argentina.

The election of leftist Argentine President Alberto Fernandez appears to have bumped Brazil up the line. Even so, joining is not likely to be immediate.

In October, Bolsonaro said that OECD accession was a drawn-out process and that it could take Brazil up to a year and a half to become a member. In Latin America, only Chile and Mexico are in the club, while Colombia is on track to join soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple Inc on Tuesday, castigating the iPhone maker for what he said was its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals while benefiting from government help on trade.Trumps tweet came amid the investigat...

Bruins G Rask leaves game after hit to head

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask sustained an injury early in the first period of Tuesdays game at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rask was injured 112 into the first period after he was hit in the head by the left glove of Columbus forward ...

Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraws guilty plea - court filing

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation.Flynn pleaded...

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season.The Ast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020