Left Menu
Development News Edition

US presses Sudan for reparations to terror victims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:35 IST
US presses Sudan for reparations to terror victims
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States warned Sudan Tuesday that payment of reparations for victims of terrorism is a priority for Washington as it considers removing Khartoum from a US blacklist. The number three official at the State Department, David Hale, met in Washington with Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla.

They discussed "relevant policy and statutory criteria for rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Since 1993 Sudan has been on the list of countries the United States deems backers of terrorism for having granted safe haven to Osama bin Laden.

But in recent years Washington has allowed progressively warmer relations with Sudan, citing what it called progress in the fight against terrorism, until in 2017 it lifted a 20-year-old economic embargo. Since the overthrow last April of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir and the emergence of a transitional government strongly backed by Washington, the process of removing Sudan from the blacklist could go even faster.

For Sudan officials, who see winning Washington's blessing as important for economic growth, removal from the list is key. Hale, whose title is under secretary for political affairs, believes that "compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the US government," Ortagus said.

Compensation would essentially consist of financial reparations to families of people killed or injured in attacks against the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya that were carried out by al-Qaeda in 1998. US judges have said Sudan is effectively to blame for the blasts. During a historic visit to Washington in December, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said progress was being made on this sensitive issue.

Court battles and negotiations are underway on damages, which have been set by US courts in the billions of dollars. An appeal by Sudan is to go before the Supreme Court in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match, Slovenias Dalila Jakupovic slammed the organisers of the tournament, saying the tennis players expected them to take better care. Jakupovic had collapsed with a coughin...

Panthers 7-time Pro Bowl LB Kuechly retires at 28

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, the NFLs most prolific tackler since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, announced his retirement from his playing career on Tuesday at age 28. Kuechly, who has been the heart of the ...

Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.We hope China can understand the opi...

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020