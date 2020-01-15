India should be part of UNSC: Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday advocated for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seats for countries including India and Brazil and said that developing countries should be given "adequate representation". "G7 cannot decide any issue of significance for decisions on BRICS. It should be G20. India and Brazil should absolutely be at the UNSC. Developing countries should be given adequate representation there," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

The Raisina Dialogue is a result of India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades. The three-day conclave brings together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasising India's commitment to gender equality. (ANI)

