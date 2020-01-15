Equitable democratic world order shouldn't be influenced by use of brutal force: Russian FM

Batting for an open multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that Moscow believes an equitable democratic world order which should not be influenced by the use of brutal force and outlined India's role in the field of geo-politics. "We are convinced that the overriding trend of the global development is the objective process of the formation of multipolar world. New centres of economic might, financial power and political influence, India is obviously one them. It is important to make sure that no serious matter of global dimension is considered without the new centres of influence," Lavrov said during his address at Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

"President (Vladimir) Putin recently mentioned that we believe that an equitable and democratic world order should be based not on the balance of brutal force, but rather should be built as a concert of interests, models of development, cultures and traditions," he said. He also said that those who do not like the emergence of a multipolar and democratic world are trying to hamper the process, in an apparent reference to the US which has imposed sanctions on Russia on several issues including Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"Unilaterally imposed sanctions are not going to work. Sanctions are not diplomacy. I do not think that we should discuss sanctions and other non-diplomatic means when we think about the future of the world," he said. Strongly backing India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Minister asserted that developing countries should be given "adequate representation" at UN and said that G20 is a "workable organisation" as G7 "cannot decide on everything".

"G7 cannot decide any issue of significance for decisions on BRICS. It should be G20. India and Brazil should absolutely be at the UNSC along with an African country. Developing countries should be given adequate representation there, especially when developing countries have grievances regarding the lack of progress of the UNSC," Lavrov outlined. Lavrov further outlined that India and Russia have developed a special and privileged strategic partnership over the last few years.

"Russia and India signed a declaration of strategic partnership 20 years ago. A few years back, our Indian friends proposed to call our relations a special and privileged strategic partnership. We want to develop such relations with all countries of the region and we hope our Indian friends will be promoting the same ideology," he said. Later, while participating in a panel discussion at the conclave, Lavrov was asked on his idea of a greater Eurasia.

"It is not that we are against philosophical terminology but it must be understandable. We used to say Asia-Pacific region and the reason is Indian Ocean condition," he said. "When people say we want to develop cooperation in Asian-Pacific in the form of Indo-Pacific strategies, you immediately ask - Do you include African countries? Persian Gulf? No. Do you include all those who have been know as part of Asian-Pacific region? Yes," Lavrov continued.

"Why do you need to call it Asian-Pacific? You know the answer, the answer is to contain China. It's not even hidden," he further said adding that "the Indian friends are smart enough to understand this threat and not to get into it". (ANI)

