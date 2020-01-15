Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mozambique's Nyusi begins 2nd term amid violent challenges

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maputo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:07 IST
Mozambique's Nyusi begins 2nd term amid violent challenges
Filipe Nyusi file photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi is all set to swear in for a second and final term on Wednesday after five turbulent years in office amid two armed insurgencies. Nyusi won re-election in October with 73 percent of the vote, while the opposition alleged irregularities.

Several African heads of state and the president of Portugal, the former colonial power, are expected to attend the inauguration in the southern African country of 30 million people. The crowning achievement of Nyusi's first term was meant to be the peace agreement signed in August with the armed opposition Renamo. Instead, it triggered fresh violence in central Mozambique by dissidents unhappy with the terms of the accord.

More than 15 armed attacks on vehicles in central Mozambique have been reported in recent months, killing 21 people. Nyusi's government is also battling to contain deadly attacks in the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado by extremists reportedly linked to the Islamic State group. An estimated 300 people have been killed, including by beheading, since the attacks began in 2017.

Cabo Delgado, Nyusi's home province, is home to two giant natural gas projects worth billions of dollars that Mozambique hopes will transform it into a middle-income country. Work has begun on one of the projects, which changed ownership last year from US-based Anadarko to French oil major Total, with the aim to start producing liquified natural gas before Nyusi's mandate ends in late 2024. The second project, led by ExxonMobil, is set to reach a final investment decision this year.

Nyusi is expected to announce his cabinet in the coming days. International investors will be watching closely to see if the finance minister, Adriano Maleiane, will be replaced. Malelane has guided the economy through exceptional difficulties following the discovery of USD 2 billion in debt taken on by three state-linked security companies, with government guarantees whose validity has been contested.

Maleiane's predecessor as finance minister, Manuel Chang, has been in a South African prison for more than a year contesting extradition to the United States to face charges in connection with the deals. Last year Mozambique had to restructure its first-ever sovereign Eurobond after it failed to make the first payment.

The inauguration comes as the rainy season again brings flooding to parts of Mozambique, which was hit last year by two major cyclones in less than two months, causing hundreds of deaths and major destruction. Recovery continues and widespread hunger has been a concern in the hard-hit rural areas. Last week, the UN migration agency said the latest flooding destroyed the temporary shelters of almost 200 households that had been resettled in the central provinces of Tete and Zambezia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal's Zeena Khitta continues purple patch, clinches gold in 10m air rifle event

Zeena Khitta continued her good form in the 10m air rifle event as she clinched gold at the Khelo India Youth Games with a score of 251.3 here on Tuesday. Punjabs Jasmeen Kaur and Sift Kaur bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.K...

Indian-origin artist drives new school initiative in UK

An Indian-origin singer-songwriter is helping to drive forward an innovative programme by bringing celebrated artists into school classrooms across the UK this year after following a successful pilot of the scheme in London. Pallab Sarker, ...

32-year-old patient jumps off Calcutta Medical College

A 32-year-old patient died on Wednesday after he allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a building at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in front of doctors and nurses, police said. Giasuddin Mondal, admitted at the neuro medicine ...

UPDATE 1-Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children. The case of Scott McIntyre, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020