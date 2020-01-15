Imran Khan visits PoK; meets victims affected by avalanches: report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to meet the victims hit by avalanches and assess the damage caused by the natural calamity, which so far has claimed the lives of 100 people across Pakistan. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Neelum valley is reported to be the worst hit as avalanches continued to damage hundreds of building in the area, killing 73 people, the Geo News reported.

The snow-related incidents have also claimed the lives of twenty people in Balochistan and at least seven in Sialkot and other districts of Punjab over the past few days, according to officials. Prime Minister Khan visited the Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad and met those injured in the avalanches, the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

Khan during his visit received a briefing from the PoK's chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana regarding the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken, the Dawn news reported.

