India a key partner, shares Kabul vision of peaceful Afghanistan: NSA Hamdullah Mohib

Calling India a "key partner" of Afghanistan, the country's NSA Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday said that opening of air freight corridor has "increased" trade between New Delhi and Kabul.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:35 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:35 IST
Afghanistan NSA Hamdullah Mohib speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2020 (Twitter ORF). Image Credit: ANI

India and Afghanistan established first air freight corridor connecting Kabul to New Delhi in June 2017, with an aim to improve landlocked Afghanistan's connectivity to key markets abroad and boost the growth prospects of its dry fruits and carpet industries. The decision to open the air corridor was taken during the 2016 visit of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. While talking about the condition in Afghanistan, Mohib asserted that a ceasefire is the only solution to bring peace in the war-torn nation, adding that the Afghan government looks 2020 with hope.

India and Afghanistan established first air freight corridor connecting Kabul to New Delhi in June 2017, with an aim to improve landlocked Afghanistan's connectivity to key markets abroad and boost the growth prospects of its dry fruits and carpet industries. The decision to open the air corridor was taken during the 2016 visit of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. While talking about the condition in Afghanistan, Mohib asserted that a ceasefire is the only solution to bring peace in the war-torn nation, adding that the Afghan government looks 2020 with hope.

"In the midst of conflict, we continue to think positively and creatively. We continue to passionately and practically pursue peace. We continue to strengthen our democracy. We look to this year with hope," Mohib said "A ceasefire is necessary to create a conducive environment for talks. Violence and terrorism have no constituencies in Afghanistan," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

