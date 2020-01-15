Qatar Airways to report a loss in year ending March 31 - CEO

Qatar Airways will report a loss in the financial year ending on March 31, but expects to break even in the 2020/2021 financial year, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.

The airline hopes to be profitable in the financial year 2021/2022, he told reporters at an aviation event in Kuwait.

