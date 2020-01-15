Several animal feed factories halted due to strikes - FranceAgriMer

Several animal feed companies have suspended operations since Friday in France due to strikes over pension reform that has disrupted grain transport, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

A month-old public transport strike that has crippled rail services and rolling stoppages by dockworkers have left companies in the European Union's biggest grain producer struggling to get grain to ports and to manufacturers.

Several companies, mainly in the western region of Brittany, have been forced to halt production due to a lack of supplies, Benoit Pietrement, head of FranceAgriMer's grain committee, told reporters.

