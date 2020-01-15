Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:47 IST
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Angry Chinese social media users are demanding answers after news circulated that a university student who spent less than a dollar a day on food had died despite raising thousands of dollars in donations. Wu Huayan, who suffered from severe malnutrition and had lost both her parents, died on Monday, according to Chinese media reports.

The 24-year-old reportedly spent just two yuan ($0.29) per day on food -- such as rice mixed with chili peppers -- in order to pay for her younger brother's medical treatment. The university student's death has sparked furious viral discussion on Chinese social media amid mounting suspicion that donated funds had been misappropriated.

Last year over one million yuan ($145,000) was raised after a report on Wu's malnutrition caught the attention of online users. At the time she weighed just 21 kilograms (47 pounds).

But she received just 20,000 yuan ($3,000) for her own medical treatment last November, according to the charity that organized Wu's crowdfunding campaign. She and her family "wanted to save the remaining money for surgery and rehabilitation treatment", explained the China Charities Aid Foundation for Children (CCAFC) in an online statement on Wu's death.

"The future use of the donations will be explained to the public in a timely matter," they added. But Chinese online users were not convinced. "Those who embezzled the money should die," said one angry user on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.

"Never trust those garbage charity organizations," wrote another. CCAFC did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.

By Wednesday, a video about Wu's malnutrition and death had garnered more than five million views. In the video, Wu -- thin and shrunken from malnourishment -- is lying in a hospital bed.

The incident highlights how angry ordinary Chinese get when faced with any hint of misappropriation of funds, as the rich-poor divide widens in a country where corruption is pervasive at every level of society. Past scandals have also fuelled deep-seated suspicion of charities.

In 2011, the Red Cross Society of China found itself embroiled in corruption allegations after a young Chinese woman with links to the organization flaunted her wealth online. The anger around Wu's case also comes as Chinese people donate an increasing amount of money to philanthropic organizations in the country.

In 2018, Chinese people donated over 3.17 billion Chinese yuan to online charity platforms, a 27 percent jump from the year prior, according to official news agency Xinhua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ICJ ruling on urgent measures in Rohingya case on Jan 23: Gambia

The UNs top court will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the Gambian government tweeted Wednesday. In a shock move, Myanmars civilia...

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Climate change threatening all progress, nations must deal with challenge jointly: Maldives FM

Asserting that climate change was threatening to undercut all progress, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday urged countries to jointly deal with the challenge in a meaningful way. He also said that a stronger, prosperous, ...

No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC panel's nod

No action can be initiated against top bankers for involvement in suspected frauds before a panel formed on Wednesday by the Central Vigilance Commission CVC gives its nod, according to an official order. A five-member advisory board for ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020