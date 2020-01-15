Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in avalanche-related incidents in Pakistan rises to 111: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:47 IST
Death toll in avalanche-related incidents in Pakistan rises to 111: reports
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The death toll in the massive avalanches and snow-related incidents in Pakistan and PoK rose to 111 on Wednesday as authorities deployed the Army to step up rescue efforts and to provide humanitarian aid to those hit by the harsh weather conditions in the country. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Neelum valley was the worst hit as avalanches continued to damage hundreds of building in the area, killing 73 people, while 31 people died in Balochistan and at least 7 in Sialkot and other districts of Punjab over the past few days, Geo News reported.

According to preliminary assessments, 52 houses have been destroyed and 82 damaged in the Neelum Valley region, Neelum Deputy Commissioner Raja Mahmood Shahid was quoted as saying in the report. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Balochistan said that at least 31 people have been killed in weather-related incidents, the Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani military has mobilized its troops and helicopters to help civil authorities evacuate stranded people, clear clogged roadways and airdrop relief items in the remote valleys ahead of a fresh spell of heavy snow expected on Friday, the paper reported. The rain-related incidents also led to the closure of major roads and highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who expressed concern on Tuesday over the incident, visited the Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday and met those injured in the avalanche, the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported. Khan during his visit received a briefing from the PoK's chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana regarding the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken, the Dawn reported.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with civil administration, is engaged in the rescue and relief efforts in Neelum Valley. The Met Office has issued a warning highlighting the risk of closure of inter-city roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu.

Key highways connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan were also blocked due to heavy snow, forcing officials to suspend transportation of essential goods into Afghanistan, the Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled the lives lost due to the cold wave that has gripped the country and also directed authorities for continued assistance to the civil administration for rescue and relief operations, GeoTV reported.

"Army helicopters are undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal, and Taobat," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army. ISPR said that the Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams are evacuating stranded people.

Doctors, paramedics, tents, rations, blankets, and medicines are being provided to the affected families, it said. Balochistan was the first to suffer human losses on Sunday due to the extreme weather conditions when a westerly weather system hit the province on Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ICJ ruling on urgent measures in Rohingya case on Jan 23: Gambia

The UNs top court will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the Gambian government tweeted Wednesday. In a shock move, Myanmars civilia...

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Climate change threatening all progress, nations must deal with challenge jointly: Maldives FM

Asserting that climate change was threatening to undercut all progress, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday urged countries to jointly deal with the challenge in a meaningful way. He also said that a stronger, prosperous, ...

No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC panel's nod

No action can be initiated against top bankers for involvement in suspected frauds before a panel formed on Wednesday by the Central Vigilance Commission CVC gives its nod, according to an official order. A five-member advisory board for ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020