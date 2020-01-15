Turkey summons Egyptian envoy over raid of its state news agency office in Cairo -anadolu
Turkey summoned the Egyptian charges d'affaires in Ankara to the foreign ministry on Wednesday over a raid of its Anadolu state news agency office in Cairo, the agency reported.
Earlier, Anadolu said Egyptian security forces raided its office in Cairo on Tuesday and detained four of its staff, in a move that Turkish officials condemned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate
UPDATE 1-U.S. confirms 'avoidable' death of Egyptian-American Kassem in custody
U.S. confirms 'avoidable' death of Egyptian-American Moustafa Kassem in custody
Egyptian security raids Turkish news agency office in Cairo - agency
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Egyptian security forces raid news agency in Cairo