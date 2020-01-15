Turkey summons Egyptian envoy over raid of its state news agency office in Cairo -anadolu

Turkey summoned the Egyptian charges d'affaires in Ankara to the foreign ministry on Wednesday over a raid of its Anadolu state news agency office in Cairo, the agency reported.

Earlier, Anadolu said Egyptian security forces raided its office in Cairo on Tuesday and detained four of its staff, in a move that Turkish officials condemned.

