Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan reopens airspace after end of armed mutiny; 2 killed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:05 IST
Sudan reopens airspace after end of armed mutiny; 2 killed
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Sudan said it reopened its airspace on Wednesday after an armed revolt from within its security forces shut down the capital's airport for hours and left at least two people dead. In a press conference, Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the country's ruling transitional council, announced that "life has returned to normal," following a tense stand-off between the armed forces and rogue intelligence officers who had fired shots in the air to demand better severance benefits.

The burst of unrest paralyzed street life in several parts of the capital, Khartoum, along with another western city. Videos circulated on social media showing the vast deployment of security forces and heavy exchanges of gunfire.

The armed forces will "not allow any coup to occur," said Burhan, adding that it's a "shame that weapons were raised in the faces of the people." The army quickly quelled the short-lived mutiny with "minimal losses," said General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, it's chief of staff on Wednesday. Clashes killed two people and injured four others, including two officers, he added.

After trying to persuade the renegade officers to turn over their arms, the military stormed and retook the headquarters of an intelligence agency "using the least amount of force possible," al-Hussein said. The mutiny was the latest twist in Sudan's fragile democratic transition after three decades of authoritarian rule under former President Omar al-Bashir.

A sweeping protest movement ousted al-Bashir and led to the creation of a joint military-civilian government last summer. During the transitional period, Sudan is devising ways to reorganize its armed forces.

The program, al-Hussein said, requires dismantling an intelligence agency branch and merging it with a paramilitary unit known as the Rapid Support Forces, notorious for their brutal suppression of insurgencies in Sudan's restive provinces. Unrest ensued as angry intelligence officers, who were dismissed without receiving what they considered fair compensation, took to the streets.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok described the mutiny as "discord" aimed at "cutting off the nation's transition to building a solid democracy." (AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Bar Association prez joins AAP

Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcomi...

Gaganyaan astronauts training to take place in Russia: Dr Jitendra Singh

Gaganyaan space astronauts will start their training this month, most likely in the third week of January.This was disclosed here today by the Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Pe...

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Pakistani man to be extradited to UK over police officer's killing

A man believed to be the gang leader of a robbery in the UK over 14 years ago in which a police officer was shot dead has been arrested in Pakistan and is to be extradited to face a murder trial in Britain. Piran Dhitta Khan, 71, is believe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020