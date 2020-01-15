Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:07 IST
UPDATE 3-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow have aimed to halt Haftar's nine-month campaign to seize the Libyan capital Tripoli from forces aligned with the internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Serraj.

Serraj, whose embattled government has struggled to repel the nine-month campaign, signed the truce proposal but Haftar left Moscow without adding his signature. He has not commented since then whether he will sign it or not. Since veteran dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a 2011 uprising, the North African country has been in turmoil, with outside powers providing support to rival factions.

Turkey backs Serraj's government, while Haftar has received support from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Russian mercenaries. "We cannot say that the ceasefire has collapsed, it's much too early for such an interpretation," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters in Ankara. He added that Ankara was awaiting the outcome of diplomacy by Moscow, which has relations with Serraj even as it has given support to Haftar.

Turkey has sent a training and cooperation team which is now active in Libya, Akar said. Turkey committed to military support for the Tripoli government in December after the arrival of Russian mercenaries helped Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA) make some small gains along the Tripoli frontline. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would "teach a lesson" to Haftar if his attacks on the Tripoli-based government continued.

On Sunday, Germany will host a summit on Libya involving the rival camps, their main foreign backers and representatives from the United Nations, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, Turkey and Italy. Haftar and Serraj have also been invited but it is unclear whether they will come, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The nine-month war over Tripoli is just the latest bout of chaos in Libya, an OPEC oil exporter that has become a hub for human traffickers to ship migrants by boats to Italy, while Islamist militants have exploited the widespread disorder.

The conflict also risks disrupting oil production, the state oil firm has warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Bar Association prez joins AAP

Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcomi...

Gaganyaan astronauts training to take place in Russia: Dr Jitendra Singh

Gaganyaan space astronauts will start their training this month, most likely in the third week of January.This was disclosed here today by the Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Pe...

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Pakistani man to be extradited to UK over police officer's killing

A man believed to be the gang leader of a robbery in the UK over 14 years ago in which a police officer was shot dead has been arrested in Pakistan and is to be extradited to face a murder trial in Britain. Piran Dhitta Khan, 71, is believe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020