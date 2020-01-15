Khamenei to lead Friday prayers for first time since 2012: Iran media

Tehran, Jan 15 (AFP) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran this week, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday. Khamenei is officially the imam of Tehran but usually delegates the task of leading Friday prayers to others.

The last time he led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue. (AFP) PMS PMS

