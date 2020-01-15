Khamenei to lead Friday prayers for first time since 2012: Iran media
Tehran, Jan 15 (AFP) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran this week, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday. Khamenei is officially the imam of Tehran but usually delegates the task of leading Friday prayers to others.
The last time he led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue. (AFP) PMS PMS
PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Tehran
- Iran
- IRNA
- Mosalla
ALSO READ
Soleimani killing 'irreparable blow' for Tehran: exiled opposition
Soleimani ceremony in Tehran cancelled due to huge turnout in second city: Guards (AFP) MRJ
Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iranian general Soleimani
US will hit Iran harder than ever before if attacked, Trump warns Tehran
WRAPUP 8-Supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns slain commander in Tehran