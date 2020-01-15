US: Active shooting reported at McGhee Tyson airbase in Tennessee
The United States' law enforcement is responding to an active shooter at McGhee Tyson airbase in Tennessee, Sputnik has reported.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
