Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mask-wearing Bosnians take to streets in air pollution protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:29 IST
Mask-wearing Bosnians take to streets in air pollution protest
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hundreds of protesters wearing white masks took to the streets of the Bosnian town of Tuzla on Wednesday to demand government action on air pollution affecting public health in the region. Bosnian towns, led by the capital Sarajevo, have topped lists of the world's most polluted cities in recent days, along with capitals of neighboring Serbia, Kosovo, and Macedonia.

Most Western Balkan countries still get electricity from outdated socialist-era coal-fired plants, while a growing number of impoverished people burn coal for heating in wintertime and streets are crammed with old vehicles, raising pollution levels. There was no immediate response from the Tuzla government to the protest but it has issued a warning for citizens, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women, to stay indoors because of dangerous air pollution.

The Sarajevo cantonal government is due to convene an emergency session on Friday to discuss further measures to curb pollution. The government declared an "episode of alarm" at the weekend, banning some vehicles from the roads and warning citizens to stay indoors or go to the nearby mountains. The Tuzla protesters, organized by 15 NGOs, carried a banner reading "We Want to Breathe with Full Lungs".

"I came to support the initiative demanding that finally something should be done against this terrible pollution in which we are forced to live," said Vladislav Vlajic, adding that the city was not investing enough to connect individual households to the central heating system. Unless concrete measures are taken, people will leave Tuzla to protect their health, Vlajic said.

Physicians warn that respiratory diseases caused by air pollution have been rising, especially among young children, in Tuzla, where there is a 715 MW coal-fired plant, and now account for 20% of all lung diseases. Sarajevo ranked top of air quality monitor AirVisual's major polluted cities on Wednesday, with an air quality index of 399, a level deemed unhealthy and worse than Dhaka in Bangladesh, Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and Delhi in India.

On Sunday, it measured 548 in the Bosnian capital. Belgrade, where the Serbian government held an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss how to curb air pollution levels, was ranked eighth on the same list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.The detailed version of the ruli...

China's 'market condition' caveat on U.S. ag purchases adds to Phase 1 doubts

Chinas pledge to buy U.S. farm goods based on market conditions during the Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony on Wednesday added to doubts among farmers and commodity traders over the lingering tariffs on U.S. exports. The agreement, meant...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Telkom could cut 3,000 jobs -letter to unions

South African telecoms company Telkom SA told unions on Wednesday it could cut up to 3,000 of more than 15,000 staff as it struggles with declining performance in fixed voice and fixed data services.Like other African telecoms firms, Telkom...

US STOCKS-Wall St higher but off intraday records as China and U.S. ink trade truce

U.S. stocks climbed but were off earlier intraday records on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets for over a year. The centerp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020