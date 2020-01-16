UPDATE 1-Virginia governor decrees emergency Capitol gun ban ahead of expected rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he was temporarily banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond ahead of a major gun rights demonstration set for next week.

Northam, who is leading the push for stronger gun laws in his state, said he wants to avoid a repeat of violence that erupted at a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, when a march by white nationalists erupted and led to the death of a counter-protester.

