Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil police investigate craft brewer after two poison deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 03:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 02:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil police investigate craft brewer after two poison deaths
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two men in Brazil are believed to have died from drinking local craft beer contaminated with a chemical compound used in antifreeze and other products, police in the state of Minas Gerais said on Wednesday.

Police investigating Brazilian craft brewer Backer found traces of diethylene glycol (DEG), a sweet-tasting solvent, in a beer vat used at the brewery in Minas Gerais state as well as in bottles of the brewer's Belorizontina lager. The Ministry of Agriculture said all products from the brewery had been recalled and production suspended.

The ministry said in a statement that its own analysis had found the toxic molecules in the water tank used by the brewery, rendering the contamination "systemic, or in other words, present in the Backer production process." The ministry called the contamination "exceptional." It said investigators were working with three hypotheses: sabotage, leakage, and the misuse of a related chemical known as monoethylene glycol.

Backer said it does not use the diethylene glycol in its production process, but does use monoethylene glycol, which is less toxic. Backer, in a statement posted on its website, said it was "cooperating fully with the investigations" as well as performing its own internal probe.

Backer has won international prizes and its beer is widely available in Brazil. There have been 18 cases of reported DEG poisoning, police said in an emailed statement, with four of the cases confirmed. Cases have been reported since the beginning of January

One of the deaths was confirmed to have resulted from poisoning by DEG, while an autopsy is being performed to confirm the second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pro Bowl replacements: Ravens add 13th in RT Brown

Five more players were added to the Pro Bowl rosters as injury replacements on Wednesday, including the record-tying 13th Baltimore Raven to earn the honor this year. Right, tackle Orlando Brown will make his first career Pro Bowl appearanc...

Soccer-Mata sends Man United through to FA Cup fourth round

Juan Mata sent Manchester United into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 67th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Mata was played clean through by Anthony Martial and...

US backs Brazil's bid for membership in Paris-based OECD

Sao Paulo, Jan 16 AP The US government is backing Brazils bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, providing a foreign policy boost for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States wants Brazil to beco...

China's Liu: China to use trade deal to prove talks working to improve economy-CGTN

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will use the results of the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States to prove that the negotiations are working to improve the economy, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.Chinas top negotia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020