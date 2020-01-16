China's economy estimated to have grown more than 6% in 2019-Vice Premier Liu He

China's 2019 gross domestic product is estimated to have grown more than 6%, and data for January indicates a better-than-expected economic outlook, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday.

China will further deepen domestic reforms and open up wider to the outside world, Liu said in Washington, after signing a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.